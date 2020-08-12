Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 896 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AppFolio by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.99 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,641,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,376 shares of company stock worth $19,505,262. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair lowered AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

