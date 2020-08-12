Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 957 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,818 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,875 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $105.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

