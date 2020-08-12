NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 111,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NYSE:NWE opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.