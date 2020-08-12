Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

NYSE XEC opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

