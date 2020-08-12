Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,229 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 665.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 895,274 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 712,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 196.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500,237 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

