Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $138,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

ESI stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

