Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

