M&T Bank Corp Acquires 837 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,964.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

