Cadence Bank NA Has $4.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,007.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2,385.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

