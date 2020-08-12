Lincoln National Corp Has $27.79 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,007.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,385.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

