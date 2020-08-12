Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,007.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,385.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
