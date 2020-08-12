Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,007.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,385.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.