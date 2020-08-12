Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,650 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,858.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,501,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

USO opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

