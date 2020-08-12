Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,202.5% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,007.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,385.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

