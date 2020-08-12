6,218 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 403.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138,023 shares of company stock valued at $579,677,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

