Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of InMode by 49.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,838 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $253,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 24.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.