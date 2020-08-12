Sigma Planning Corp Takes $278,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.