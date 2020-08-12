Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNA. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

MNA opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

