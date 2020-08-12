Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,007.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,385.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

