Alley Co LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,007.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,385.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

