Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 55.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.8% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,007.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,385.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

