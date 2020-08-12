Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $272,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95.

