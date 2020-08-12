iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 192,112 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

