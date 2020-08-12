UBS Group AG Sells 356,932 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

