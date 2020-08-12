Sigma Planning Corp Takes $300,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $3,272,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ciena by 167.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ciena by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ciena by 82.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,690 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.