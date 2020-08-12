Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,607,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NYSE BBY opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

