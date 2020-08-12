Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

