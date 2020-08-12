UBS Group AG Sells 2,016 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,046 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $13,737,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 325,466 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

