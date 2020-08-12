American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of American Financial Group worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

