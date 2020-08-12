UBS Group AG Sells 157,442 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE GDV opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.