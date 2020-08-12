UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $114,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,525 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.48. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

