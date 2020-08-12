Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Raised to $32.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky bought 250,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,224.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 83.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 565,555 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.