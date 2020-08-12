Citigroup Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $102.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,367 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

