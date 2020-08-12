Raymond James Increases Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $26.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domtar by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

