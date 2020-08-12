Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.