GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $221.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

GLPG opened at $185.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

