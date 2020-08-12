Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $32.00

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

