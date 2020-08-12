Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

