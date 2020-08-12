Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) PT Raised to $2.50

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $3.01 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.