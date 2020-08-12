UBS Group AG Purchases 41,061 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Etsy worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $371,102.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,683 shares of company stock worth $33,207,280. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

