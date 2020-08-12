Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.17 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

