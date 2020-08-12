Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SENEA stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SENEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

