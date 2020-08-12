Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,989 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,989 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 829,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,341,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 787,866 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -174.84 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

