Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Purchases 41,061 Shares of Etsy Inc
UBS Group AG Purchases 41,061 Shares of Etsy Inc
Insulet Co. Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC
Insulet Co. Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC
Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp
Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,989 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,989 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp
Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc.
Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report