Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

