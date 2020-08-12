Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,571,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $395,559. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

