Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.76% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $327.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 145.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

