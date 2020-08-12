Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of US Foods worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in US Foods by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in US Foods by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 280,638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 468.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

USFD opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

