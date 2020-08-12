Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 259 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $630,552.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $110.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

