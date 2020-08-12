Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Call Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,184% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

AXTA stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

