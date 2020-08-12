Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,476,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,861,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 246,945 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

