Timothy Kapalka Sells 1,153 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

